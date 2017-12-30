Milk oversupply strains market in Wisconsin

Some Wisconsin dairy experts say farmers should take a closer look at their contracts as an oversupply of milk is straining the market.

Agriculture attorney Troy Schneider tells Wisconsin Public Radio that contracts between dairy farmers and milk buyers are usually informal. He says farmers have not had to worry about producing too much milk because buyers were easy to find.

However, an oversupply of milk has changed the market and local producers don't have flexibility.

More than 50 farmers in the state struggled to find new buyers earlier this year after being dropped by Grassland Dairy Products.

Shelly Mayer is the executive director of the group Professional Dairy Producers. She says the situation was a wakeup call for dairy farmers.

