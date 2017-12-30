Father to fulfill life long dream of watching his son play in the NFL

Packers rookie CB Lenzy Pipkins might call Arlington, Texas home, but Detroit, MI will always hold a special place in his heart.

Six months ago Pipkins nearing the start of his NFL career, when his father told him news that turned his world upside down.

“(A) couple days before I came back for training camp he sat me and the family down and told us he was diagnosed with prostate cancer," Pipkins recalled. "I was really trying to figure out what I wanted to do, if I should help him out and stay home or continue chasing my dream."

"He told me the only thing that was going to make him happy is if I came here and made the team.”

That's exactly what he did. Now his father will finally get to see him play in person on the game's highest stage for the very first time

"(I'm) taking my calling from God and just doing what I do to contribute," the rookie said. "Him and my family (are) coming to the game is going to mean a lot to me on Sunday."

"I'm going to play with a lot of passion."

Last one tomorrow...This for you Popz! — Lenzy Pipkins (@Pippy_LONGsock) December 30, 2017

Pipkins will look to finish his rookie season strong. Last Saturday, against the Vikings on national television, he made some big plays in the red zone and received praise from family and friends

"My phone blew up." he laughed. "I had like 50 messages after the game so it's a blessing to go out there and ball and have fun and enjoy what I love doing."

Overlooked out of high school, Pipkins played most of his college ball at University of Louisiana-Monroe before playing his final season at Oklahoma State. His journey in the NFL has been somewhat the same. After going undrafted in April, he’s found his way with the Packers has earned more playing time.

"Always have a chip on my shoulder," he said. "(I) never got anything handed to me so I'm always going to do what I have to do and contribute to help my team be successful."

With his father smiling down from the stands on Sunday, Pipkins will be playing for more than just a pay check – a happier and healthier new year.