Hundreds hit by natural gas outage in Portage Co.

Around 1,100 customers in Portage County are being affected by a natural gas outage, according to Portage County Emergency Management.

In a release, the agency reported that the outage is hitting customers in Amherst, Amherst Junction and Nelsonville.

Alliant Energy is working to fix the problem, but full restoration to all customers is not expected until early Sunday morning.

Alliant Energy needs to re-light each pilot light.

Amherst High School will open at 3:00 p.m. Saturday for anyone needing shelter from the cold weather.