2017 Year in Review staff picks: Brandon Kinnard

"In a season when the tables turned, and 'run the table' went from a prediction to a prophecy, the optimism inside these walls is at an all-time high."

I wrote that on January 14, while at a fan rally in Dallas the night before the Green Bay Packers' fabled playoff matchup with the Cowboys. Thousands of Packers fans, thousands of miles from home, had filled a downtown Dallas bar from wall-to-wall to celebrate the next day's game. I even ran into a few dedicated souls from Wausau along the way.

Being a kid from Green Bay myself, I really enjoyed that experience. Peaceful, yet energetic. Unfamiliar, yet oddly comforting. That night reminded me of what makes Packers fans - and Wisconsinites as a whole - so special. I was surrounded by strangers in a brand new building in a brand new city, but it couldn't have felt more like home.

Little did I know, the next day I'd witness the best football game I've ever seen in person. The Packers, hot on a seven-game winning streak, saw a 21-3 lead evaporate only to pull it out in the final minute by the grace of a little Aaron Rodgers magic.

A Hail Mary's distance from field goal range, Rodgers rolled to his left and threw a bullet to Jared Cook, who somehow managed to tap his toes inbounds with just a second remaining on the clock. Mason Crosby then broke a 31-31 tie by sneaking a 51-yard field goal just inside the left upright. Green Bay won its eighth straight game and advanced to its second NFC Championship in three years.

That's my favorite sports story of 2017. Although they finished a game short of the Super Bowl, the Packers "run the table" streak was remarkable, and it culminated with an unforgettable win over one of the franchise's biggest rivals. One day when I'm old and gray and looking back at a (hopefully) very accomplished career in journalism, I'll always smile when I look back at that streak and that game.

With that out of the way, I'll get off my soapbox and run through my favorite sports stories that I covered in 2017.

1) Packers' NFC Divisional Round win in Dallas

2) Two central Wisconsinites selected in NFL Draft

How often do you see two players from our area selected in the same NFL Draft? Not often. Former SPASH standout Ryan Ramczyk became the first central Wisconsinite since Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch in 1945. Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel was selected by his childhood team when the Packers called his name with the first pick of the fourth round.

3) SPASH wins third straight boys basketball state championship

SPASH proved that it was more than just Sam Hauser and Trevor Anderson, who shared the state's "Mr. Basketball" award in 2016. Led by Sam's younger brother Joey and fellow junior Drew Blair, the Panthers joined elite company by winning their third straight state title this past March.

4) U.S. Open comes to Wisconsin for the first time

"It's not just the world's biggest golf tournament, it's the most democratic golf tournament." Those are the famous words of fictional hero Roy McAvoy, the title character performed by Kevin Costner in the 1996 cult classic "Tin Cup." As a lifelong golfer, I had always dreamed of qualifying for the U.S. Open myself. By age 16 I realized that would never happen, but it was a thrill to cover the event's first trip to Wisconsin back in June. I also got the opportunity to meet and profile Erin Hills PGA professional Jim Limbardo, a Wausau native who played a big role in the tournament's management.

5) Aaron Rodgers' collarbone break and subsequent recovery

I put this one here begrudgingly, but it has to be on here. It's the story that dominated the fall of 2017 in Wisconsin. Rodgers' long-awaited return didn't go too well, but now we all have something to look forward to in 2018. Rodgers will be back, fully healthy, with his best receiver now by his side for the forseeable future.

Honorable mention: "After the Pack," my profile of former Packers linebacker George Koonce who has literally wrote the book on former NFL players and their path to success after football. George is one of the most sincere, intellectual people I've met, and I truly thank him for trusting me to tell his story as part of a special report this past February.