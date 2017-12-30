Researchers looks at wildlife on Madeline Island

Researchers in northern Wisconsin have placed trail cameras on Madeline Island to gather a better picture of the wildlife diversity on Lake Superior's Apostle Islands.

The Wisconsin Public Radio reports that 10 students and a natural resources professor from Northland College scouted areas with low human traffic in the Madeline Island Wilderness Preserve and the Big Bay State Park to place 25 cameras.

Madeline Island is the largest of the Apostle Islands and offers a different look at wildlife tracking because it has the most human interference due to roads and tourism.

Professor Erik Olson says the differences allow his group to look at how human development and roads might influence wildlife ecology.

It's an expansion of an existing project between the National Park Service and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

