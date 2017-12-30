A man trapped inside burning Marshfield apartment speaks out

A man trapped inside a burning Marshfield apartment is back home after spending several days in a hospital.

On Christmas Eve Lamont Dumler was inside his apartment when flames sparked around 9:00 p.m.

The Marshfield Police Department said the fire started on the living room couch and was likely caused by careless smoking.

"I wish I was still upstairs in my apartment,' said Dumler. "I [have to] look for a different apartment now because that one's shot."

Mr. G's Saloon is right below the apartment and the bar owner said he first knew about the fire when he heard a loud thump and one of his patrons went outside and saw flames coming from the upstairs window.

"We all rushed upstairs into my apartment where there's a common hallway and rushed in, over to Sonny's apartment, I was overcome by smoke when I came in," said the bar owner, Tom Gilbertson. "The first thing was get my dogs and Sonny out, the building we can replace but the first thing was get them out."

Mr. G's Saloon dealing with its own issues as it suffered water damage when firefighters were trying to put out the flames.

Gilbertson said the ceiling and carpet will have to be replaced.

Gilbertson's two dogs were upstairs at the time of the fire. One dog survived, the other died.