Saturday Sports Report: Pacelli, SPASH both notch wins on final - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Pacelli, SPASH both notch wins on final day of Sentry Classic

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Bloomer 51, Medford  48
   Pacelli 55, Amherst 50
   Phelps 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 50
   SPASH 70, Green Bay Southwest 49
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45, Burlington 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 64, St. Mary Catholic 47
   Pacelli 49, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.