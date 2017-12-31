Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

DENVER (AP) -

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ridge early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.
 

