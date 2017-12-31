UPDATE: Wausau Police, Marathon Co. Sheriff's phone lines are ba - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Wausau Police, Marathon Co. Sheriff's phone lines are back

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

The main non-emergency phone lines for the Marathon County Sheriff's Office and Wausau Police Departments have been restored.

Authorities are now saying the public can call the regular numbers.

A cause for the outage was not released.

The main Marathon County Sheriff's Office and Wausau Police Department's non-emergency phone lines are down, according to the departments' Facebook page.

Residents in need of non-emergency help are asked to call 715-849-7793. 

They are reminding everyone to not call 911 if it is a non-emergent call.

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
