Granite Peak celebrates New Year's Eve with a big bang

Granite Peak's annual New Year's Eve party on Sunday night is had everyone celebrating 2017 in style.

From skiing, live music, and fireworks, people from all over came for the holiday.

"It's kind of a new tradition we do here," said Sophia Broderick from Illinois.

Director of Services Chris Pingel said the event doesn't only benefit the resort, but the whole community.

"It's great I mean we've been averaging over two thousand people everyday this week," Pingel said, "there will be a lot of people not only here but at the hotels, at the gas stations, at the restaurants."

Guests like Gavin Josce said there's only one way to celebrate the new year.

"Skiing then going on a slope lift, getting ten hot chocolates," Josce said.

The event will go on until 12:30 a.m. on Monday.