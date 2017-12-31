Fire destroys Vilas Co. house

A home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out in St. Germain Sunday afternoon.

Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath said in a release that first responders were called to the scene on Oldenburg Ln at around 6:23 p.m.

Authorities said they saw flames on the second story of the home.

The homeowner reported hearing noise coming from inside the chimney shortly before the house filled with smoke.

Everyone in the home is safe. Nobody was hurt.

The house is a total loss.

A cause to the fire was not released.