UPDATE: Alcohol, speed factors in highway 54 crash that knocked out power

A 39-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was cited after a crash that closed both lanes of Highway 54 and knocked out power in Portage County, according to the Portage County Sheriff.

The man was driving an SUV heading west on Old Amish Road when he hit a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 54, the sheriff said in a release.

The SUV crossed Highway 54 and entered the south ditch and rolled, the sheriff said.

During the crash, the SUV struck a utility pole guy wire, causing the utility pole to snap and power lines to fall across the highway.

Several other utilities poles were damaged in the crash, according to the sheriff.

No one else besides the driver was in the SUV at the time of the crash, the sheriff said. He was treated for minor injuries.

The man was cited for "several traffic violations" and alcohol and speed appear to be factors, the sheriff said.

Highway 54 was closed at county road BB to repair the power lines and restore power to the area, the sheriff said.

Wisconsin Public Service is at the scene.

--------------

Lanes are closed and power lines are down after a crash Monday morning in Portage County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Both east and west bound lanes of Highway 54 are closed near county road BB after a crash that happened just before 4 a.m., according to the Wisconsin DOT.

Those heading east bound can take County BB south to Ridge Road. From there drivers can head east on Ridge Road to Shady Drive and head north back to WIS 54.

Those traveling west bound can take County J north to County B and then head west on County B to County R south back to WIS 54.

The DOT said the road is expected to be closed until around noon while repairs are made.

About 100 Wisconsin Public Service customers have been impacted, according to the WPS website.

There is no word on those involved in the crash at this time. Stay with Newline 9 for updates.