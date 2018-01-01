Packers get 14th pick in Draft; 2018 opponents announced

The Green Bay Packers will get the 14th pick in the NFL Draft after finishing the 2017 season with a 7-9 record.

Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz reports that the Packers were tied with Washington at 7-9, but a tiebreaker gave Washington the 13th pick.

This is the Packers' first losing season since 2008. That's also the last year they failed to make the postseason.

The 0-16 Cleveland Browns have the top pick in the Draft.

The Packers also know who they'll face at home and away during the 2018 season:

Lambeau Field: Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota

Away: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, New England, New York Jets, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota

The season schedule is typically released during spring.