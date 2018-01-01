REPORT: Packers fired DC Dom Capers after Lions loss

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers was fired after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to a report from ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky says changes to the defensive coaching staff will follow.

The news of Capers' firing is also being reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Packers finished the season 7-9 after Sunday's 35-11 loss to the Lions in Detroit. It's the team's first losing season since 2008.

The Packers have not officially announced the firing of Capers, who joined the team in 2009.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy refused to address rumbling of Capers' firing Sunday.

"Let me say this, I’ll answer questions about Packers versus the Lions today, OK. I get where we’re at this point of the season. I haven’t been in this position for a number of years but I’m here to answer questions about the game, so let’s not waste each other’s time," McCarthy said.

Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers was fired following Sunday night's loss at Detroit, per a source. There will be other changes among the defensive coaching staff to follow. https://t.co/h6zqb2niJf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 1, 2018