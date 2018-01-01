Family celebrates the new year with baby girl at Wausau hospital - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family celebrates the new year with baby girl at Wausau hospital

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Two parents are celebrating the new year Monday with their baby girl.

At eight pounds and 21 inches, baby Aurora Rose was welcomed into the world on Jan. 1, 2018 in Wausau.

Taylor Tryba gave birth to her first child at 5:48 a.m. at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Her daughter was the first to be born at the hospital for this year.

"I'm just over whelmed with joy right now," Tryba said.

Tryba and her boyfriend Colton Belott of Antigo were surrounded by family members welcoming the newest addition.

"She already has me wrapped around her finger," Belott said. "All she does smile, she's perfect."

Belott said he's excited for his three-year-old son to meet his baby sister.

Both parents are excited to begin the new year watching their little girl grow.

