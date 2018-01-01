Milton crash kills 2, including woman hit outside vehicle

MILTON, Wis. (AP) -- Two people died after two vehicles crashed in Rock County and a third driver who swerved to avoid the collision hit one of the first drivers as she was standing near the shoulder of the road.

The sheriff's office says a sport utility vehicle and a van collided on state Highway 59 in Milton about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The 34-year-old Stoughton woman driving the van died at the scene. The 23-year-old Milton woman driving the SUV died after being struck by another SUV after she exited her vehicle.

The names of the people involved weren't immediately released. The crash closed the highway for about six hours.