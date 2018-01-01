Ted Thompson out as Packers GM, according to reports - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ted Thompson out as Packers GM, according to reports

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Ted Thompson is no longer the Green Bay Packers general manager, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday evening that the longtime Packers GM will step aside into a new role within the organization.

The 64-year-old Thompson, who has been with the Packers since 2005, was under contract through the 2018 season.

Green Bay is expected to hire someone from within the organization to replace Thompson. Director of football operations Eliot Wolf, the son of Ron Wolf, and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst appear to be the two front-runners.

The Packers have not yet confirmed this move, though it has been widely reported. 

Green Bay finished its season Sunday with a 7-9 record, its first losing season since 2008. The Packers also missed the playoffs for the first time since that year.

Other changes to staffing in Titletown Monday included the firing of defensive coordinator Dom Capers, according to a report from ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

