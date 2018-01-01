Brave souls take part in Milwaukee's subzero Polar Bear Plunge

Despite dangerously cold temperatures, Milwaukee's loosely-organized annual Polar Bear Plunge into Lake Michigan proceeded Monday as scheduled.

Brave souls began diving into the water, with a temperature of about 33 degrees, at around noon.

Making the already uncomfortable dip downright dangerous was the air temperature. The city's official reading stood at -3 at about 11 a.m. With the wind chill factored in, the temperature was -22 degrees.

Brrr, indeed.

A message on PolarPlungeMilwaukee.com warned: "Due to the extreme cold conditions expected on January 1st, 2018 it is recommended by medical professionals that you do not participate in this event. There are several other Polar Plunges in 2018 when the weather conditions may be more favorable. If you choose to participate, you are doing so at your own risk."

Similar events in Kenosha and Port Washington were canceled.