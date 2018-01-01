UPDATE: Family displaced after house fire in Shawano Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Family displaced after house fire in Shawano Co.

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect
TOWN OF ALMON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Shawano County family is without a home following a fire in the Town of Almon Monday night, according to officials on scene.

Authorities said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

-----------------------------

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the Town of Almon.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. Monday on Maple Road.

Our crew at the fire said smoke can be seen billowing from the structure.

American Red Cross: Disaster Relief is on scene.

Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.