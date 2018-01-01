UPDATE: Family displaced after house fire in Shawano Co.

A Shawano County family is without a home following a fire in the Town of Almon Monday night, according to officials on scene.

Authorities said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the Town of Almon.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. Monday on Maple Road.

Our crew at the fire said smoke can be seen billowing from the structure.

American Red Cross: Disaster Relief is on scene.

Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.