Supermoon closes out the first day of the year

A Supermoon lit up the skies all around the world, including a spectacular view in Wausau.

Newsline 9 photojournalist Curtis Aderholdt captured this timelapse Tuesday night.

NASA is calling this the "biggest and brightest" one for the entire year and so far it isn't disappointing.

Tonight’s supermoon will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the July 27 full Moon, occurring at the farthest point in the Moon's orbit. Use the interactive Dial-A-Moon to see the difference in apparent size. https://t.co/s6Egk9vvTj pic.twitter.com/0a8R71FsCq — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) January 1, 2018

The phenomenon "supermoon" occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it reaches its perigee, the point in the moon's elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Stargazers are sharing their images of this full moon on social media and they sure are giving those fireworks videos posted Sunday night a run for their money.

It was well worth waiting for the clouds to clear over Greenwich tonight! Here's the Wolf Moon - the first full moon of the year and a #supermoon - captured with a small telescope and processed in high colour for mineral reflectance. #startazing @ROGAstronomers pic.twitter.com/FVzrHddlwm — Tom Kerss ?????? (@tomkerss) January 1, 2018

"The moon looked magnificent," said David Blanchflower, who snapped a photo of it in the United Kingdom. "Dominating the night sky with its incredible brightness. Awe-inspiring."

If you miss January's first full moon -- nicknamed a wolf moon -- don't worry, there's another one this month, on the 31st.

