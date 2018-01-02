Ted Thompson transitions to 'adviser' role with Packers

Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson will transition to his new role as "senior adviser to football operations", while a report has surfaced that team president Mark Murphy was instructed to remove Thompson from his job.

Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and Packers beat writer Bob McGinn said the Board of Directors was behind his removal.

McGinn said health problems were a contributing factor for the move and were preventing Thompson from continuing in the job.

There is no word on what Thompson's condition is, but McGinn points to an inability to properly focus.

Thompson joined the team as GM in 2005, leading the team to nine playoff appearances, with a run of eight in a row setting a franchise record. The team made the playoffs ever year from 2009-2016.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager for the past 13 years," Thompson said Tuesday. "This is a special place and we’ve had some success along the way, but it’s the relationships that I value most. I’ve been fortunate to have worked with many dedicated people throughout the organization and I can’t thank Mark Murphy, Mike McCarthy, the football-operations staff and our scouts enough for their friendship and support. Additionally, I want to thank every player that has stepped on the field for us. This is the players’ game and I appreciate all the sacrifices they have made for the Packers. I look forward to supporting this team in my new role as we strive to win another championship.”



Murphy thanked Thompson for his 13 seasons with the team as general manager.

“Under his guidance, the Packers enjoyed a remarkable run of success, one that included our 13th world championship, four NFC Championship appearances and eight consecutive postseason berths,” Murphy said. “The organization, our fans and our community were fortunate to have had one of the NFL’s all-time great general managers leading our football operations. On a personal note, Ted’s work ethic, humility and loyalty are nearly unparalleled, and it has been one of the great honors of my life to work beside him."

Thompson's time in Green Bay the team earned a victory in Super Bowl XLV and six NFC North titles.

Murphy is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.