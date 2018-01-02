Marshfield man hits house, admits to being drunk after crash

A Marshfield man was hospitalized Monday after his SUV crashed into a house, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Police said Daniel L. Slade, 32, was speeding and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 14th Street.

Slade continued through the intersection, and into a driveway where he hit a house, police said.

A witness said she was nearly hit in her vehicle as Slade sped through the intersection.

Police said Slade admitted to being drunk and consuming whiskey.

He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center and underwent surgery for serious injuries from the crash, police said.

There is no word on his condition at this time.