Marshfield man hits house, admits to being drunk after crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield man hits house, admits to being drunk after crash

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Marshfield man was hospitalized Monday after his SUV crashed into a house, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Police said Daniel L. Slade, 32, was speeding and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 14th Street.

Slade continued through the intersection, and into a driveway where he hit a house, police said.

A witness said she was nearly hit in her vehicle as Slade sped through the intersection. 

Police said Slade admitted to being drunk and consuming whiskey.

He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center and underwent surgery for serious injuries from the crash, police said.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.