Pack Attack wraps up Packers season, team changes on season finale

With the Packers season in the books, Packers hall of famer Johnnie Gray will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard Tuesday night the season finale of Pack Attack.

There will be no player guest as the team has year-end review meetings all day and no one is available to make it for the show.

The Packers have made a lot of changes over the past few days, and we'll ask Johnnie's perspective on them.

Alexis Geffin will also have reports from Lambeau Field after Mark Murphy's press conference to discuss the change at general manager.

Come on our for the show at live at 6:30 p.m. If you can't make it out to Dale's Weston Lanes, you can catch it right after Newsline 9 at 6.