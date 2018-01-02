Former Pack Attack guest on Ted Thompson: 'He gave me a shot when nobody else would'

Packers offensive lineman and former Pack Attack guest Justin McCray reflected on being picked up by Ted Thompson and the Packers.

McCray started eight games with the team this year, playing 526 snaps at both tackle and guard positions.

After playing on the Titans' practice squad in 2014, he was cut in early 2015. After that, he spent two years playing in the Arena Football League and working at a hotel until the Packers gave him a chance this summer.

McCray credits his time and success with the team to Thompson.

“He gave me a shot when nobody else would,” McCray said. “I didn’t hear a call for two years, and Ted and the guys upstairs gave me a shot to play. I can’t thank him enough for it. I can’t say enough good things about him. I was just a kid wanting to play football and he gave me a chance to do that.”

McCray also reflected on his time with the team on New Years Eve.