Wausau gyms see uptick in business as the new year begins

WAUSAU (WAOW) -

As we transition into 2018 people are committed to their new year resolutions. A common resolution is fitness as people want to lose weight.

While it can be difficult to keep up with getting to the gym, the downtown Wausau YMCA said they have had a big turn out as 2018 begins. 

"It's been very busy, there have been a lot of busy spurts, surprisingly with the weather being so cold there's still a lot of people coming out," said Andrew Meinel of the Woodson YMCA Wausau. 

The YMCA is running a promotion for the new year.  If you sign up on the third you pay three dollars for the month of January and the fourth is four dollars. 

This deal goes through Jan. 12. 

