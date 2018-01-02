Thorp community remembers woman who died in plane crash

Amanda Geissler had a clear impact on her hometown.

The 33-year-old woman, who was born in Thorp, died Sunday in a plane crash in Costa Rica. She was working there as a vacation tour guide.

Those who knew her called her adventurous, spunky and full of life.

"Always very bubbly," said Scott Barth, who worked at Thorp Supervalu with Geissler.

Barth first met Geissler when she was just a little girl. He was on the high school basketball team when her father was the coach.

"It was an unwritten rule, or maybe it was even a written rule at practice," he said. "The girls were allowed to roam wherever they wanted. They could go wherever they wanted, but the ball could not hit them - we could not run into them. If we did, we would be running laps."

Barth said that memory stuck with the two of them for years to come.

"If she was introducing me to someone or I was introducing her to someone, that was always the topic that came up," said Barth.

The cause of the crash that killed Geissler is still under investigation.