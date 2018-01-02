Packers fans react to staffing changes

The Green Bay Packers season is officially over, and in just the few days since the offseason began the organization has made big changes to its staff.

The team announced that General Manager Ted Thompson would transition into a new role just hours after firing defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

After a rough season for fans, they said they're happy with the Packers decisions.

"I think Dom Capers leaving, that was coming, I think a lot of people were expecting that, I was a little shocked with Ted Thompson," said Packers fan Brenda Pontzloff. "I think we need a change with the Packers organization, I'm excited to see what's going to happen this offseason."

As for head coach Mike McCarthy, it appears that his job is safe for now. While many fans through Facebook and Twitter have said they hoped he would be gone, others are happy he's staying.

"I like McCarthy, how many coaches get you to the playoffs, 9 or 10 times in 12 years," said Packers fan Jim Seefelt.

While it was tough to watch this year, fans said they're looking forward to whats to come.

"Anything's better then the last year," said Seefelt.