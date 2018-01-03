Tuesday Sports Report: Merrill boys, Marathon girls pick up home - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Merrill boys, Marathon girls pick up home wins

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Boys Basketball

Auburndale 74 Port Edwards 69 

Medford 48 Antigo 43 

Merrill 74 Lakeland 63

Mosinee 77 Nekoosa 64 

Rhinelander 64 Marshfield 61 

Girls Basketball

Marathon 71 Colby 49 

Rhinelander 67 Tomahawk 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45 Gillett 24  

