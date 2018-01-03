Milwaukee Red Cross policy spurs discrimination allegations

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

But the decision has elicited outrage because the areas initially impacted are low-income and overwhelmingly black and Latino.

The Red Cross' Milwaukee chapter said the change is temporary and will eventually be expanded citywide. But elected officials criticized the rollout in late December because of the impression it gave them.

Alderman Khalif Rainey says it gives the appearance of "red-lining."

The Red Cross on Tuesday apologized for "any misunderstanding" and said in a statement it was not the agency's "intent to offend anyone." The statement said the Red Cross will continue to help fire victims regardless of their Zip code.