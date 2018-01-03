Pet Pause: Cold weather safety

The cold weather can be dangerous for pets.

Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up Wisconsin to share tips to keep your furry friends safe.

She recommends taking dogs for short walks and keeping cats inside.

"Make you use pet safe salt on your driveway," Glytas said.

She also said it's a good idea to dress your pet in warm layers.

"If you have your dog outside a lot, increase their food supply because as they shiver, they're burning those calories off," Glytas said.

Check out the video for more cold weather safety tips.