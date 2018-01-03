Retired Marshfield truck driver wins $350,000 lottery prize

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Lottery says a retired Marshfield truck driver is $350,000 richer - and he waited several weeks to collect his money.

Richard Fischer matched all six numbers in the Nov. 10 SuperCash! drawing to win the top prize, the Lottery reported Wednesday.

Fischer has played Powerball and SuperCash! since 1989 and realized he had won the big prize shortly after the drawing, the Lottery said. He waited until the new year to claim the money.

He bought the winning ticket - 8, 12, 21, 24, 28 and 29 - from Kwik Trip at 101 North Central Ave.

Fischer said when he told his wife who was waiting in a car while he checked the tickets that he won $350,000, she didn't believe him, the Lottery reported.

Fischer said he worked hard to put his children through college and now "it is our turn to enjoy life and live comfortably," he told the Lottery.

Kwik Trip received 2 percent of the winning ticket, or $7,000, the Lottery said.

SuperCash! costs $1 for two plays in choosing six different numbers from 1 to 39. The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 1.63 million.