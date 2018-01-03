Retired Marshfield truck driver wins $350,000 lottery prize

After repeated warnings late last year, a 40-year-old Eland farmer failed to properly care for his 48 cattle, horses and chickens, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.More >>
After repeated warnings late last year, a 40-year-old Eland farmer failed to properly care for his 48 cattle, horses and chickens, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.More >>
Analysts say prices in 2018 could be the highest in four years.More >>
Analysts say prices in 2018 could be the highest in four years.More >>
Sony Pictures plans to release a movie this spring featuring Slender Man, the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate.More >>
Sony Pictures plans to release a movie this spring featuring Slender Man, the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate.More >>
Two teenagers have been jailed in the Dec. 19 home invasion and robbery that left a 51-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to online Wood County court records.More >>
Two teenagers have been jailed in the Dec. 19 home invasion and robbery that left a 51-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to online Wood County court records.More >>