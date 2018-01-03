Students practice for Central Wisconsin choir competition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Students practice for Central Wisconsin choir competition

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) -

With singing, dancing and several routines, 16 high school groups are prepared to show off their skills on Saturday.

The Annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular competition is hosted at Colby High School, where groups from all over the Midwest compete against each other.

Students like Morgan Bliz, a senior at Colby High School, said being a part of the group has helped her grow throughout her high school career.

"It's taught me a lot about responsibility because you have to get up early manage time between practice and school," Bliz said.

The group said they started putting together routines and practices back in the summer and some weeks they practice every day.

"Not everything comes easy and we have to work really hard for what we get," Bliz said.

The music director Kevin Spindler said he's passionate helping students express themselves through song and dance. He said watching all of the different groups at the competition is outstanding.

"They're so much talent and creativity in these young kids," Spindler said.

Manny Strack, also a senior said being able to compete has taught him to become more confident in himself.

"I'm no longer shy because I found out this is something that helps me stay calm," Strack said.

For times of each performance and ticket pricing visit the Colby Central Wisconsin Show Choir website. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.