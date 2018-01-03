Portage County Crime Stoppers: Purse snatcher

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The search is on for a purse snatcher captured on surveillance cameras using a woman's stolen debit card and forging her checks at area gas stations.

The woman's purse with her cell phone, debit card and checkbook were stolen while she was at the Top Hat Bar in Stevens Point Dec. 7, Police Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

"Within a half hour, the thief started racking up more than $500 in charges," Zblewski said. "The thief was seen on surveillance cameras at Kwik Trip stores in Stevens Point, Plover and Wisconsin Rapids."

Investigators say the photos are good quality and hope someone will be able to identify the suspect.

The stolen debit card, checkbook and a student ID were later discovered along a road in Winnebago County. A highway department worker spotted them shortly after the theft, police said.

If you have any information contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.