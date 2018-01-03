Two Central Wisconsin officers retire

This week, two officers who served Central Wisconsin police departments for decades retired from their posts.

In Wausau, Lt. Mark Pankow said goodbye. He first joined the department in 1989 and held multiple positions throughout his career.

In Marshfield, Officer Dave Mattheisen retired after serving the city for 27 years.

Mattheisin has worked in law enforcement in general for a total of 33 years.

Both departments thank the officers for their time and positive impact on the community.