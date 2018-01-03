Two Central Wisconsin officers retire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two Central Wisconsin officers retire

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

This week, two officers who served Central Wisconsin police departments for decades retired from their posts.

In Wausau, Lt. Mark Pankow said goodbye. He first joined the department in 1989 and held multiple positions throughout his career.

In Marshfield, Officer Dave Mattheisen retired after serving the city for 27 years.

Mattheisin has worked in law enforcement in general for a total of 33 years.

Both departments thank the officers for their time and positive impact on the community. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.