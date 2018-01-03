Milwaukee man hides after crash, freezes to death

A Milwaukee man ran from an accident scene, hid in the bushes, and ended up freezing to death, according to a report released Wednesday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office.

Mark Henderson, 34, blew a red light at 99th and Good Hope around 2 p.m. on December 30th causing a four car crash. Henderson ran from the scene and hid in the bushes from police.

His body was found the next day by his girlfriend and the homeowner near North 97th and Good Hope Road. The medical examiner report said Henderson was lying between a shed and wooden fence.

Henderson was on parole for pleading guilty a 2012 fatal hit-and-run.