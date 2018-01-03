Wausau East football announces new head coach Kevin Grundy

Wausau East football has its new head coach.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lumberjacks announced Kevin Grundy would be taking over the program. Grundy was Wausau West's head coach from 2006-2015. Two years prior to his stint with the Warriors, he was the head man at Antigo.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Coach Grundy to our Lumberjack athletic coaching staff," Wausau East Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner said in a statement. "He brings a high level of expectation and enthusiasm and will build a family atmosphere in our football program. Kevin has a proven track record of success as a teacher and as a football coach in the Wausau School District."

"Our student-athletes and our entire Lumberjack football family are eager to have him begin this leadership role in our athletic department.”

Grundy does have previous experience with the Wausau East football program. Before taking over at Antigo, Grundy was the Lumberjacks offensive coordinator for seven years. His resume also includes assistant coaching positions at Newman Catholic and Columbus Catholic.

Grundy replaces Tom Tourtillott, who resigned in November.

