UPDATE: Missing Vilas Co. man found dead

UPDATE: A Vilas Co. man who went missing in December has been found dead, according to a family member.

Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen late Dec. 21 or early Dec. 22.

The family member who Newsline 9 spoke with did not want to get into the circumstances of Valliere's death but was able to confirm the news Wednesday.

Authorities are not commenting at this time.

Joseph Wildcat, Sr., the president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation released a statement Wednesday evening in regards to the death of Valliere.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of one of our Tribal Members. Our entire community mourns with the family of Wayne Valliere, Jr. This is an extremely trying time for the family. We ask out of respect for them and their loved ones that they receive the space and time they need to grieve."



"The Tribal Police Department is coordinating and working with many different agencies to investigate the matter. We are grateful for the input being provided by the community to help us in the investigation."



----------------------------------------

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is looking for a man missing from the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation, according to Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen late Dec. 21 or early Dec. 22. Since then, he has not had any contact with family or friends.

The 25-year-old has several tattoos including a bear claw on his upper right forearm.

Authorities said Valliere could have traveled to Minnesota.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office, Iron County Sheriff's Office, Lac du Flambeau Police Department and the Vilas County Sheriff's Office area are also involved with the search, the attorney general said in a statement.

If you have any information about this case authorities are asking that you call the DCI at 715-359-7112 or the Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office at 715-479-4441.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more.