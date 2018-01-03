Marathon Co. considers additional mining regulations

Officials in Marathon County want to make sure the environment is protected from possible mining dangers.

In the wake of a new law that cuts back on mining restrictions, the county board wants to be certain the area's natural resources are safe.

Board members are working with the Wisconsin Counties Association and Sen. Tom Tiffany - who helped write the initial mining bill - to see what the county's rights are.

"We're not trying to overstep our bounds, and we're not against mining," said Marathon County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs. "We just want to ensure that mining is done responsibly, as the state said all along."

No plans have been announced to mine in Marathon County, but there is a mineral deposit in the Town of Easton. Gibbs said it holds about 480,000 tons of gold, silver and copper ore.

Gibbs said there are potential concerns over mining the site because it's only about one mile away from the Eau Claire River.

"If that mine was ever to be developed, the Environmental Resources Committee along with the Executive Committee have all expressed they want concerns - if there are any - to be addressed," said Gibbs. "So that the potential problem that has been seen in other sulfide mines won't affect that resource here in Marathon County."