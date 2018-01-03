Wausau continues discussions on future dog park - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau continues discussions on future dog park

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The Wausau parks and recreation committee continued its discussion on a future dog park Wednesday evening.

The committee is looking at South 4th Street on the city's east side as the future location. The director of the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry department presented a rough drawing of the dog park to the committee during the meeting.

The land is about two acres big.

The director is still looking into various aspects of the location including the parking. City officials said they're looking forward to getting this done.

"We've had a lot of people asking us for a dog park for a long time, we've been looking at it for a long time and hadn't really found what we would say is an ideal location until this one popped up," said committee member Tom Neal.

While the city would provide the land, they will look to the community for funding of the dog park.

They said there already seems to be a grassroots group interested.

