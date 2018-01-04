Blake the goldendoodle attracts attention as bowling dog

EMMETT, ID — A Kentucky college bowling coach is passing on her love of the sport to her dog.

Blake, an 8-month-old goldendoodle likes to bowl.

At 12 weeks old, his owner, K.T. Simpson, showed him how to push the ball.

Now, he loves hanging out at her bowling alley in Idaho and he's a hit on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

"We always thought it would be fun to teach him how to bowl, so as soon as he got tall enough to reach the ramp, we put a ball up there and we tried to just see what happens, and he loved it," Simpson said.

Simpson was on the bowling team at Pikeville University and is now a graduate assistant for the women's team.

She was also on the USA Junior National Team in 2015 and has had nine perfect 300 score games.