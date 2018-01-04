Police department puts out arrest warrant for Elsa - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police department puts out arrest warrant for Elsa

By Cassandra Ambrosius
A Louisiana police department has put a warrant out for a popular Disney character because of the weather she's causing.

The Slidell PD posted on Facebook that officers were looking for Elsa from Frozen because "as you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution!"

Another department did something similar a few years ago. 

The poster says the reward is $100,000,000.

