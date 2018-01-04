North Carolina reports third snowstorm death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- The Latest on massive winter storm in the Northeastern U.S. (all times local):

North Carolina authorities say a driver slid off a road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle, marking the state's third fatality attributed to a snowstorm sweeping the region.

State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree says the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree says the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.

Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.

The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.

