MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities in northern Wisconsin have arrested five people in connection with a Lac du Flambeau tribal member's death.

The state Department of Justice issued a news release Thursday saying Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen on Dec. 22. His body was discovered in Iron County on Jan. 1.

The release said police have arrested five people in connection with Valliere's death.

The release didn't offer any additional details. DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Valliere was last seen in Vilas County and was found in "rural" Iron County but declined further comment.

Lac du Flambeau President Joseph Wildcat Jr. issued a news release offering condolences to Valliere's family.