FOREST COUNTY (WAOW) -- A driver is dead after the person pointed a shotgun at a deputy in Forest County, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Officials say the deputy shot and killed the driver. They say the driver was wanted for felony warrants out of Texas.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases like this one.

No other details were immediately released, including if the driver is a man or woman.

This is the second officer involved death in Forest County in the last few months. In October, a man was shot and killed by a Crandon police officer after a traffic stop.