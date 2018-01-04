Marathon County Petsaver: Maizi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Petsaver: Maizi

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 71/2 year old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois is our Petsaver for this Thursday on Live at 5.

Maizi loves to be around kids and knows all of her commands.

Shelter workers say she should be the only dog in her new home and pays little attention to cats.

Her adoption fee is $67.50 plus tax.

For more information call 715-845-2810 or check out the shelter web page here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.