Marathon County Petsaver: Maizi

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 71/2 year old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois is our Petsaver for this Thursday on Live at 5.

Maizi loves to be around kids and knows all of her commands.

Shelter workers say she should be the only dog in her new home and pays little attention to cats.

Her adoption fee is $67.50 plus tax.

For more information call 715-845-2810 or check out the shelter web page here.