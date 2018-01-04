Wausau man reaches plea deal for dragging an officer while driving drunk

A 62-year-old Wausau man who dragged a Wausau police officer with his car reached a plea deal on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Bradley Latz to 45 days in jail, three years probation and gave him a $600 fine. Latz pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and guilty to drunken driving causing injury.

A video shows officers trying to remove Latz from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Cop Shoppe Pub April 27.

An officer is heard ordering Latz outside of his car, fearing he was intoxicated and possibly had suffered a concussion. When an officer reached into the vehicle to remove the keys from the ignition, Latz drove away as the officer hung on for about 15 yards. The officer suffered minor injuries.

That led to a one-mile pursuit and Latz's arrest, police said.

"The big factor was the packet that his defense attorney came up with. The fact that he had no criminal record basically," said Marathon County Assistant DA Sidney Brubacher. "He's retired, he had a productive work history, and he had a lot of letters of recommendation, so that weighed heavily with the judge."

This is Latz's third OWI conviction. Before being sentenced he told the judge he was truly sorry for what happened.