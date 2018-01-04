FROSTY FUN: Ice castle takes shape in Vilas Co.

After repeated warnings late last year, a 40-year-old Eland farmer failed to properly care for his 48 cattle, horses and chickens, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.More >>
After repeated warnings late last year, a 40-year-old Eland farmer failed to properly care for his 48 cattle, horses and chickens, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.More >>
A driver is dead after the person pointed a shotgun at a deputy in Forest County, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.More >>
A driver is dead after the person pointed a shotgun at a deputy in Forest County, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to close troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, open five regional teenage prisons.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to close troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, open five regional teenage prisons.More >>
The bitter cold apparently has caused three more deaths in Wisconsin.More >>
The bitter cold apparently has caused three more deaths in Wisconsin.More >>