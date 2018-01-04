FROSTY FUN: Ice castle takes shape in Vilas Co.

Firefighters are getting ready for a frosty fun tradition in Eagle River on Thursday.

The annual Ice Castle Construction dates back to the 1930s but discontinued during World War II.

"It just wasn't as popular after the war," said Eagle Ricer Area Fire Chief Michael Anderson.

In 1987 the fire department took over and since then its been a community favorite.

Anderson said it's his favorite day of the year.

"It brings in a lot of people to our area," Anderson said. "It gives them something else to do when they come up and snowmobile, cross country skiing, and all of the other winter activities."

This year the department will build the ice castle to be 30 ft. high.

Firefigher Andrew Nelson said the best part of the project is seeing the reactions on the visitors.

"They absolutely love it," Nelson said.

The ice castle will be finished on Saturday.