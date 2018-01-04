3 more possible cold-weather deaths reported in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The bitter cold apparently has caused three more deaths in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says an elderly woman was found collapsed in her attached garage. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

In Green Bay, police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday after she apparently fell and hit her head while trying to reach a key she had dropped. Her name was not released.

In western Wisconsin, sheriff's authorities say a man found dead in some woods near Chetek likely died of hypothermia.

Deputies on Wednesday were rechecking an area where Joseph Moen was last seen and discovered his body. The 49-year-old Chetek man was reported missing Dec. 27. Officials say the initial cause of death appears to be exposure to the cold.