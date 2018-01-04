3 more possible cold-weather deaths reported in Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

3 more possible cold-weather deaths reported in Wisconsin

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The bitter cold apparently has caused three more deaths in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says an elderly woman was found collapsed in her attached garage. An autopsy was planned Thursday.

In Green Bay, police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday after she apparently fell and hit her head while trying to reach a key she had dropped. Her name was not released.

In western Wisconsin, sheriff's authorities say a man found dead in some woods near Chetek likely died of hypothermia.

Deputies on Wednesday were rechecking an area where Joseph Moen was last seen and discovered his body. The 49-year-old Chetek man was reported missing Dec. 27. Officials say the initial cause of death appears to be exposure to the cold.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.