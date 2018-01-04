Family releases statement after tribal member's death

The family of a Lac du Flambeau tribal member found dead January 1, released a statement to Newsline 9 Thursday evening.

Five people were arrested in connection to the death of Wayne Valliere Jr., whose body was found in Iron County. His family sent us this statement:

"The Valliere/Sharlow families would like to publicly express our appreciation for all of the prayers and well wishes amid this terrible ordeal.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized, as Wayne Jr's arrival date here is unknown to us at this time.

When we are notified, Traditional Big Drum Ceremonies will begin and times will be posted publicly.

All friends and family members are welcome at 560 Wa Swa Gon Street each evening at 6:00 p.m. to share and support one another.

Due to the unknown time frame and costs associated with travel, food, and lodging, an account will be established at Chippewa Valley Bank in Lac du Flambeau to assist our long distance relatives.

We humbly and deeply appreciate any and all contributions in advance.

Gitchi Miigwitch.

May all of us at Lac du Flambeau and throughout this great nation receive the strength we need to survive this tragedy.

The Wayne Valliere, Sr and Jenny Sharlow Families"