Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West hockey tops Pines 4-3

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Boys Hockey
Lakeland 8, Chequamegon 0
SPASH 5, D.C. Everest 4
Wausau West 4, Northland Pines

Boys Basketball
Green Bay East 58, D.C. Everest 52
Marathon 70, Rib Lake 57
Stratford 57, Athens 53

Girls Basketball
D.C. Everest 53, Marshfield 50
Gilman 57, Greenwood 46
Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 53
Owen-Withee 47, Loyal 43
Weyauwega-Fremont 32, Rosholt 29
Wisconsin Rapids 56, Eau Claire Memorial 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Abbotsford 59

Wrestling
Rhinelander 42, Lakeland 31
Stratford 52, Athens 15
Wisconsin Rapids 45, SPASH 21

